Moore caught his only target for a 1-yard gain during Sunday's 31-17 win over Oakland.

Moore has been targeted just once in three consecutive games and hasn't been sought out more than twice since Week 6. Don't expect too much of an uptick. In two games with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens have run the ball on over 66 percent of their plays. That seems unlikely to change Sunday, even against a weak pass defense in Atlanta, which is surrendering 286 receiving yards per game.

