Ravens' Chris Moore: Silent in win
Moore logged seven snaps on offense and 13 snaps on special teams and was unable to record a statistic in Sunday's win over Arizona.
The fact that Moore only saw seven snaps Sunday is interesting considering he played 32 snaps (42 percent) in the season opener against Miami. Regardless, the 26-year-old has yet to even be targeted and carries very little fantasy value until he can prove otherwise.
