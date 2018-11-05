Moore caught his lone target for a 30-yard gain Sunday against the Steelers.

The third-year player had a season-high in receiving yards and has caught 12 of his 15 targets for 128 yards on the season. However, opportunities remain limited for Moore despite his reliability when targeted with Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead, and John Brown absorbing the majority of the wide receiver targets. Moore and the Ravens are on a bye in Week 10 before returning to action Nov. 18 against the Bengals.

