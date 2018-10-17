Ravens' Chris Moore: Snags three passes
Moore caught all three of his targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 21-0 win over Tennessee.
It was a season high in catches for Moore, but he was unable to do much with them. He's averaging just 8.1 yards per reception. There isn't much opportunity for down-the-totem-pole receivers like Moore in a Ravens offense that likes to throw to the running backs and tight ends, but a favorable matchup awaits Sunday against a Saints pass defense ranked 30th in the league with 313.4 opponent receiving yards per game.
