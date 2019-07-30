Moore is struggling with drops during the first week of training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and head coach John Harbaugh praised Moore during the offseason, with the former even referring to the wideout as a breakout candidate. It doesn't seem to be playing out that way at training camp, where rookie Miles Boykin reportedly has been the team's best wide receiver. Moore could still be in the mix for a starting job, but it's also possible he'll land on the roster bubble if the early struggles continue. His experience on kickoff returns should at least be one point working in his favor.