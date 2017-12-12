Ravens' Chris Moore: Sustains minor injury Sunday
Moore suffered a minor hip injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Moore sustained the injury on a kickoff return late in the game, but head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic about his status for Week 15. The second-year receiver caught all three targets for 48 yards and hauled in his second touchdown of the season Sunday. Moore remained the Ravens No. 3 receiver in Week 14, although he only outsnapped Michael Campanaro 24-18 on offense.
