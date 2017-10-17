Moore caught three of seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

He was pressed into action for a season-high 34 snaps Sunday with Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) injured. Moore answered the bell by recording his first three receptions of the year and leading the team in receiving yards. He showed some promise overall Sunday, but it'll likely take Perriman and Maclin being sidelined again for Moore to have a significant role in Week 7 against the Vikings.