Ravens' Chris Moore: Targeted once in loss
Moore was targeted once in Sunday's 44-7 loss to Jacksonville.
It was Moore's first target of the season and it didn't come until Baltimore was down by 44 points. The Ravens offense, when working at its best this season, has been a smash-mouth running attack with some catch-and-run opportunities for the likes of Jeremy Maclin mixed in. At it's worst, well we saw that on Sunday. Moore, a reserve receiver in a bad passing offense, should not be on your radar.
