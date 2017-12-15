Ravens' Chris Moore: Technically considered questionable
Moore (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Following a limited practice Wednesday and full session Thursday, there isn't any reason to believe that Moore is in real danger of missing Sunday's game. He figures to fill his usual role as the No. 3 receiver in a Baltimore offense that's finally looked competent the past few weeks.
