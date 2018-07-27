Ravens' Chris Moore: Tightening grip on No. 4 role
Moore is solidifying his spot as the Ravens' No.4 receiver,Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The Ravens entered camp with their top three receivers locked down, leaving the No.4 spot up for grabs. Moore was considered the favorite to take that spot and he's done nothing to lose any ground. According to Hensley, Moore was the star of Friday's practice, nabbing a one-handed grab over Marlon Humphrey while drawing an interference. Moore's grasp on the No.4 receiver spot leaves the likes of Breshad Perriman, Jaleel Scott, Jordan Lasley, and Tim White to battle it out for the remaining receiver spots on the 53-man roster.
