Moore caught his lone target for a gain of 14 and added an eight-yard run during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bengals.

Sunday, despite the change at quarterback, was more of the same for Moore, who has caught two or fewer passes in seven of his last eight games. In theory, if Lamar Jackson and a run-heavy attack continues in place of Joe Flacco (hip), Moore's susceptible to even less usage, but he's probably not worth turning to regardless, even against a mediocre Oakland pass defense Sunday.