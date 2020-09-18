site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Chris Moore: Won't play against Houston
Sep 18, 2020
Moore (finger) will remain out against the Texans in Week 2.
Moore still isn't practicing, so he's no lock to make his return against the Chiefs in Week 3. The 2016 fourth-rounder contributes primarily on special teams, so the
Ravens offense shouldn't skip a beat without Moore for a second straight week. More News
