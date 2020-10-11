site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-chris-moore-wont-suit-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Chris Moore: Won't suit up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
at
11:43 am ET 1 min read
Moore (thigh) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
Moore was only able to practice in limited fashion over the week, as Sunday will mark his fifth straight contest missed. With Moore sidelined, duties at depth receiver shift to Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read