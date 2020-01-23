Play

Wormley recorded 33 tackles (17 solo), 1.5 sacks and two defended passes across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

Wormley notched career-high numbers cross the board in 2019, though his lack of upside as a pass rusher nonetheless kept him off the IDP radar. The 2017 third-round pick will look to take another step forward when the 2020 season rolls around.

