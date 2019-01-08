Ravens' Christopher Ezeala: Inks futures deal with Ravens
Ezeala signed a futures contract with Baltimore on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Ezeala spent all of 2018 on the Ravens practice squad after joining the team from the German Football League last May. He'll look to carve out a slot on the active roster in 2019.
