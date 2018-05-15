Ravens' Christopher Ezeala: Signs with Baltimore
Ezeala has been assigned to the Ravens as part of the International Player Pathway program, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.
The Ravens are one of eight teams that have been assigned an additional overseas player this season as part of a program -- which was just installed in 2017 -- that provides international athletes with an opportunity to try their skills in the NFL. Ezeala (5-foot-11, 243 pounds) is coming over from the German Football League and will start off at fullback and linebacker with the Ravens. He's a longshot to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, but Ezeala is a top candidate to stick on Baltimore's practice squad for the 2018 season.
