Clark will start against the Falcons on Sunday if Tony Jefferson (ankle) is unable to suit up, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Clark's opportunity comes with starter Tony Jefferson nursing an ankle injury of undisclosed severity. The 23-year-old played 27 offensive snaps in place of Jefferson during Sunday's win over the Raiders, recording four tackles (three solo) during that time. If Clark is indeed thrust into the starting lineup Sunday, he'll work to contain Matt Ryan and the Falcons.