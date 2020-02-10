Clark has signed a three-year, $19 million contract extension, including $10 million guaranteed, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

A 2017 sixth-round pick, Clark has one year remaining on his rookie contract, so he's now signed with the Ravens through 2023. He primarily played special teams through the first two seasons of his pro career, but he stepped in as the starting strong safety in 2019 after Tony Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in Week 5. Clark missed just two defensive snaps over the final 11 games of the regular season, notching 57 tackles (34 solo), eight pass defenses, two forced fumbles, an interception and a sack during that stretch. He finished the season with PFF's No. 36 grade (69.7) among 86 qualified safeties, providing an unexpected upgrade on Jefferson (49.4 PFF grade), who now looks like a potential cap casualty as he enters the fourth season of a four-year, $34 million contract. However, Jefferson was effective before 2019 and has a well-earned reputation as a team leader, so it isn't out of the question that he stays in Baltimore and gets a chance to compete with Clark for the starting job.