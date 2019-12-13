Play

Clark had two tackles (one solo) and an interception during Thursday's win over the Jets.

Clark has been starting at strong safety since Week 6 and now has his first interception of the season. The 24-year-old has 61 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles through 14 games.

