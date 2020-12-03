Clark (knee) collected 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss during Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers.
Despite a total of 22 Ravens being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 23, the entire starting secondary was available for Wednesday's AFC North slugfest. Clark was all over the field as Baltimore held Pittsburgh's No. 6 scoring offense under 24 points for the first time this season. The 25-year-old is just three tackles away from setting a new career high at 73, but he's surrendered a 127.8 passer rating when targeted in coverage this season (29 attempts).