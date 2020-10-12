Clark notched nine tackles, including one sack during Sunday's 27-3 win against Cincinnati.
The 25-year-old safety got home to the quarterback on the very first play of the fourth quarter, sacking Joe Burrow for a seven-yard loss on an afternoon that consisted of seven total sacks for the Ravens defense. Clark also seemingly recorded an interception at the 9:50 mark of the second quarter, but the turnover would not stand because of a defensive offside penalty on Matt Judon. Clark is already more than half way to his career-high in tackles (73) through just five games of the 2020 campaign, as Baltimore prepares to face Philadelphia's bottom-10 scoring offense in Week 6.