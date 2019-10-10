Ravens' Chuck Clark: Set to start Week 6
Clark is expected to start at safety against the Bengals on Sunday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Clark's opportunity to slot into the starting lineup comes following the placement of Tony Jefferson (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. In the two contests Jefferson missed during the 2018 season, Clark replaced him and played 100 percent of snaps on defense. If the 2017 sixth-round pick is able to capitalize on the opportunity before him, Clark could carve out a starting role across from Earl Thomas for the rest of the season.
