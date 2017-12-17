Clark has exited Sunday's game to be evaluated for a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clark would enter the league's concussion protocol if he illustrates concussion-like symptoms. The 22-year-old primarily has been a special teams contributor for the Ravens, and the defense is unlikely to be unaffected if he cannot return.

