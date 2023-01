Clark recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Steelers.

Clark posted a team-high 10 stops, marking his first game of the campaign with double-digit tackles. Across 16 appearances, the sixth-year safety has totaled 98 tackles (career high), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while playing every single defensive snap for the Ravens this season.