Ravens' Chuck Clark: Will start Sunday
Clark will fill in as the starting safety Sunday against the Falcons, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Tony Jefferson (ankle) would have been the starter for Sunday, but he was unable to log a practice all week and has been ruled out, leaving Clark to fill in as starter. Clark logged four tackles (three solo) over a season-high 27 defensive snaps against the Raiders in Week 12.
