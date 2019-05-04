Ravens' Cole Herdman: Signs with Baltimore

Herdman inked a deal with the Ravens on Friday, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.

Herdman is a big tight end out of Purdue, measuring at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds. As an undrafted free agent, he will need to turn some heads during OTAs and camp in order to have a chance at suiting up for the Ravens in Week 1.

Our Latest Stories