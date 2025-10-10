Rush will start Sunday against the Rams after the Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson (hamstring) for that contest, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Earlier Friday, coach John Harbaugh declined to give a game designation for Jackson ahead of Week 6 action but added that if he doesn't play, Rush would get the nod under center, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Now that the preceding has come to pass, Rush will start his second straight game this weekend, though he'll be looking to be more productive after completing 14-for-20 passes for 179 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions during this past Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.