Rush is slated to start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Texans, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Lamar Jackson (hamstring) set to miss his first game for injury-related reasons since 2022, Rush will step in to make his first start as a member of the Ravens. Over his previous eight seasons in the league, Rush made 38 appearances and 14 starts for the Cowboys, completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 6.4 yards per attempt and a 20:10 TD:INT. Though Rush has been capable as a game manager when called upon to start, he brings little running upside to the table, thereby limiting much of his appeal as a fantasy option. In order to ease the burden on Rush in his first start of 2025, the Ravens could favor a run-heavy game plan led by Derrick Henry so long as the contest remains competitive.