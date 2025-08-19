Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that Rush will likely start Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh said he plans to sit his starters again versus Washington, just as Baltimore did during last Saturday's 31-13 preseason win over the Cowboys, in which Rush completed 20 of 30 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Across his two exhibition appearances thus far Rush has thrown three interceptions. While he still appears the favorite for the No. 2 quarterback role behind Lamar Jackson over second-year pro Devin Leary, it will serve Rush well to avoid any further turnovers versus the Commanders.