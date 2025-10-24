Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Tyler Huntley, rather than Rush, would start Sunday's game against the Bears if Lamar Jackson (hamstring) doesn't play.

Jackson's listed as questionable but is trending toward returning after practicing without limitations Friday. Rush started Weeks 5 and 6 while Jackson was sidelined, but the Ravens scored only 13 points in those two games combined. Huntley's more mobile than Rush and could run an offense more comparable stylistically to the one Baltimore runs with Jackson.