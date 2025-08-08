Rush completed two of four passes for 16 yards, with an interception, in Thursday's preseason game against Indianapolis.

Rush got the start, leading the second-string offense, and threw an ugly interception on the second snap of the game. The Ravens then scored a touchdown on his second and final drive, although Rush didn't do much besides hand the ball to RB Keaton Mitchell. Rush's contract and track record put him safely in the No. 2 QB role for Baltimore, preseason miscues aside.