Ravens' Corey Bullock: Recovering from surgery

Bullock (undisclosed) missed minicamp earlier this month and is recovering from surgery, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The nature of Bullock's surgery isn't clear, but coach Jesse Minter indicated that the second-year lineman is expected to be ready for training camp, according to Wacker. Bullock appeared in 16 regular-season games last season but logged just 13 offensive snaps. He's likely to be in the mix to start at center this season, but that's a competition that will be hashed out during training camp and the preseason.