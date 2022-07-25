Clement signed a contract with the Ravens on Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Clement inked a deal with Baltimore after also working out for the running-back needy team Monday. The 27-year-old totaled 140 yards on 33 carries over 17 games with the Cowboys last season, though the majority of his 368 total snaps played came on special teams (297). With presumed starters J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) still on the active/PUP list, Clement should compete for a depth role alongside running backs Mike Davis, Justice Hill (Achilles) and Tyler Badie.
More News
-
Cowboys' Corey Clement: Sees limited touches in 2021•
-
Cowboys' Corey Clement: Scores versus Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Corey Clement: Poised for bigger workload Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Corey Clement: Handles four carries in win•
-
Cowboys' Corey Clement: Should retain small role Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Corey Clement: Solid numbers as No. 2 back•