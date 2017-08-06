Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Clears waivers, placed on IR
Gillmore has cleared waivers and was placed on IR, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Gillmore wasn't expected to be a major contributor coming into this season anyway, but after landing on IR it appears his season may be over before it started. The Ravens will likely rely on the likes of Ben Watson and Maxx Williams at tight end this year.
