Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: May have serious injury
Gillmore is dealing with a potentially serious knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Baltimore entered the offseason with impressive depth at tight end, but the team lost Dennis Pitta (hip) and Darren Waller (suspension) before training camp, leaving Gillmore to compete with Ben Watson, Maxx Williams (knee) and Nick Boyle for snaps. Gillmore has struggled to stay healthy since serving as Baltimore's top tight end for much of the 2015 season, playing in only seven of the team's last 20 games. He may be in danger of a long-term absence, and at the very least he'll fall behind in the position battle. Watson is an early favorite for the Week 1 starting gig, even though he's 36 years old and missed all of last season after tearing an Achilles in the preseason.
More News
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Suffers leg injury Friday•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Desires every-down role•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Injury-plagued 2016 season•
-
Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Inactive Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...