Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Needs season-ending surgery
Gillmore (knee) had his MCL repaired and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season.
Already scheduled for meniscus surgery Monday, the 25-year-old Gillmore ended up needing a more serious procedure that likely will keep him out for the year. Coming off an injury-marred 2016 season in which he only played seven games and ultimately needed shoulder surgery, Gillmore previously was in line to compete with Ben Watson, Maxx Williams (knee) and Nick Boyle for the starting tight end job. Watson is an early favorite, but the competition seems to be wide open.
