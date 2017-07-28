Gillmore suffered a right leg injury in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is a frustrating development for Gillmore, who entered camp with as good a shot as anyone to land the starting tight end gig for the Ravens in light of Dennis Pitta's hip injury and Darren Waller's year-long suspension. According to Zrebiec, Gillmore's injury "didn't look good." The Ravens figure to have a further update on the severity of Gillmore's injury in the coming days, at which point Baltimore's tight end situation should have some more clarity. If Gillmore is to miss extended time, Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle should get more reps alongside Ben Watson.