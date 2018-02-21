Ravens' Crockett Gillmore: Transitioning to offensive line
Gillmore (knee), who has played tight end since entering the NFL in 2014, is in the process of transitioning to the offensive line, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Gillmore, who has been limited to just 17 appearances over his past three seasons with the Ravens, was sidelined all of last season while recovering from surgery to address an MCL injury, which he sustained early in training camp. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds last season, the 26-year-old has reportedly added considerable bulk to help with the transition. In addition, Gillmore has spent his offseason training with former NFL lineman LeCharles Bentley to improve his blocking technique. Given his lack of prior experience at guard or tackle -- his most likely new positions -- Gillmore may have to settle for a short-term deal when he hits free agency this summer and could face an uphill battle to earn a 53-man roster spot for any team that he might join.
