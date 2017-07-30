Gilmore (knee) is expected to undergo surgery Monday to repair his meniscus and remains without a timetable for a return, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

The Ravens still haven't shed much light on how long Gilmore will be sidelined, but considering he'll be undergoing surgery, it seems unlikely he'll be ready to go by the start of the regular season. After losing both Dennis Pitta (hip) and Darren Waller (suspension) for the season, that leaves Baltimore a little thin at the position. The team opted to sign free agent Larry Donnell on Sunday to help make up for the lack of bodies, and he's slated to battle the likes of Ben Watson, Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle for reps. That said, Watson remains the favorite for the time being.