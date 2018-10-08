Ravens' Cyrus Jones: Claimed by Ravens
Jones was claimed off waivers by the Ravens on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Patriots waived Jones late last week after appearing in two games. It's likely Jones -- who's in his third year out of Alabama -- will play a depth role behind Brandon Carr and Tavon Young in Baltimore's secondary. The Ravens waived wide receiver Tim White in a corresponding move.
