Ravens' Cyrus Jones: Locks down punt return gig
Jones will serve as Baltimore's top punt returner to begin the 2019 season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Jones has impressed in similar roles before, so his grasp on the team's top punt return job is of little surprise. The 2016 second-round pick projects to do most of his damage on special teams, and he could hold some fantasy value in leagues that award points for return yards.
