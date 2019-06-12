Ravens' Cyrus Jones: Misses spring workouts
Jones has been out all spring with what head coach John Harbaugh described as a "health issue," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "He had kind of an episode a few months ago. He's not cleared to practice at this time," Harbaugh said Wednesday.
It's not clear what Jones is dealing with, but the cornerback is expected to return for training camp. At that time, Jones will compete for a depth role in a loaded Ravens secondary.
