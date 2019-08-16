Ravens' Cyrus Jones: Three tackles Thursday
Jones (illness) notched three tackles (two solo) during Thursday's 26-13 preseason win over the Packers.
Jones appears fully recovered from the health issue that caused him to miss spring workouts. The 2016 second-round pick is primed to serve as the Ravens' primary punt returner, and will also provide the team with cornerback depth.
