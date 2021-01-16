site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' D.J. Fluker: Active Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fluker (knee) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Bills, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old was considered questionable but will continue to play through the knee injury. Fluker should start at right tackle for the Ravens.
