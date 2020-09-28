site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' D.J. Fluker: Gearing up Monday
Fluker (shoulder) is active for Monday's game versus the Chiefs, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Fluker was added to the injury report with a questionable tag Saturday, but he's been cleared to play and is slated for a reserve role Monday.
