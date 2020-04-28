Ravens' D.J. Fluker: Joining Baltimore
Fluker signed a contract with the Ravens on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fluker, who was cut just two days ago by Seattle, finds a nice landing spot in Baltimore thanks to the retirement of former All-Pro right guard Marshall Yanda. Ben Powers, Ben Bredeson and Fluker all figure to compete for the starting spot.
