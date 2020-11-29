site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' D.J. Fluker: Lands on COVID-19 list
Nov 29, 2020
Fluker (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Fluker will be unavailable for Tuesday's matchup with the Steelers as a result of the
Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak. The veteran tackle will be unavailable until he clears the league's protocols for the virus. More News
