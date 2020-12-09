site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' D.J. Fluker: Suiting up Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Fluker (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Fluker was considered questionable with the ankle injury but is good to go for Tuesday's contest. The 29-year-old is expected to start at right tackle for Baltimore.
