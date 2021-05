The Ravens selected Hayes in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 171st overall.

Hayes (6-foot-4, 253 pounds) didn't make much of a disruptive impact in college, but he logged a lot of reps on a good Notre Dame defense and tested decently athletically before the draft. With a 4.75-second 40 to go with a 119-inch broad jump and good quickness on the edge, Hayes has above average athleticism to work with.