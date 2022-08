Hayes (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Ravens on Tuesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hayes returned to practice Sunday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury during his NFL debut in Week 3 last year. While it's yet unclear if this injury is still affecting him, the 2021 third-round pick will now pass through waivers before reverting to Baltimore's IR, should he go unclaimed.